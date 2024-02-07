Outer dome of China's small nuclear reactor Linglong One installed
Journalists take photos on the installation site of China's small nuclear reactor Linglong One in Changjiang, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
The 550-ton outer dome installation on the world's first commercial small modular reactor was completed on Tuesday, marking the completion of the main structure. Linglong One can generate 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year once completed, which can enable the need of 526,000 households.
Installation site of China's small nuclear reactor Linglong One in Changjiang, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
