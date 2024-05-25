New nuclear power unit starts operations in south China

Xinhua) 15:28, May 25, 2024

NANNING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A new nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has commenced power generation in the southern Chinese port city of Fangchenggang, paving the way for upcoming commercial operations.

The Guangxi Fangchenggang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., under the China General Nuclear Power Corporation, announced that the No. 4 unit at the Fangchenggang nuclear power station successfully completed its 168-hour trial operation at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The operation of the No. 4 unit further verified the safety, maturity, and advanced nature of Hualong One technology, said Cai Zhen, chairman of Guangxi Fangchenggang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

It can provide a replicable experience for the large-scale deployment of Hualong One units, Cai added.

The Fangchenggang nuclear power project plans to have six nuclear power units in total. The first two units of the six became operational in 2016, while the third unit began operations last year. Construction of the No. 4 unit commenced on December 23, 2016.

The No. 3 and No. 4 units, both using Hualong One, are expected to meet the electricity needs of 2 million people annually while reducing the consumption of standard coal by over 5.4 million tonnes and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by about 14.83 million tonnes per year.

Experts believe that the Fangchenggang project plays a critical role in promoting Guangxi's green energy transition and China's dual carbon goals.

Nuclear power generation on the Chinese mainland reached 440,000 gigawatt-hours in 2023, accounting for nearly 5 percent of total national electricity output, according to the China Atomic Energy Authority.

According to the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) comprehensive index, China's nuclear power operation safety performance has continuously ranked among the world's best for several years. In 2022 and 2023, 37 and 33 nuclear power units, respectively, achieved the maximum score in WANO's comprehensive index.

