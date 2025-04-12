Economic Watch: New rail-sea route boosts auto exports from western China to Middle East

Xinhua) 14:28, April 12, 2025

NANNING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) vessel recently departed from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, marking the launch of the first ro-ro route from the Beibu Gulf Port, and its first direct maritime link with Dubai's Jebel Ali Port.

Carrying 1,500 vehicles, the ship is expected to reach the Middle East's largest port after a voyage of approximately 18 days.

The 4,700-nautical-mile route links growing auto manufacturing hubs in western China with the Middle East's thriving automotive market, cutting transit times by 4 to 10 days and boosting logistics efficiency by 10 to 15 percent compared to traditional routes.

The shipment included 200 vehicles from Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. Nestled in a mountainous inland region, Chongqing has long faced logistical challenges, with automotive exports traditionally dependent on river transport along the Yangtze River or lengthy road journeys to the eastern coast, both marked by lengthy transit times and multiple loading and unloading procedures.

Today, the rail-sea intermodal transportation model offers enterprises in western China a more streamlined and efficient pathway for exports.

Chen Weijie, general manager of logistics center at Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd., said that he has seen a marked improvement in transportation process and efficiency.

Once rolling off the production line, the vehicles are transported to a local freight station by designated trucks, then loaded onto car-carrying freight trains equipped with reinforced protective structures to prevent damage during transit.

Upon arrival at the ro-ro terminal, the vehicles are driven directly from the trains onto the ship via ramps, eliminating the need for intermediate loading and unloading steps.

"This innovative approach cuts transportation time and reduces logistics costs for companies by almost 10 percent," said Chen, adding that the improved logistics have bolstered the company's confidence in market growth in the Middle East.

This route is part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a key logistics network connecting China's western regions to global markets. As of early March, the trade corridor's cargo services connect 158 locations across 73 domestic cities and reach 556 ports in 127 countries and regions.

"Rail-sea intermodal transportation provides a more competitive logistics route for western China's automakers to access Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other markets," said Ma Zhengguo, vice chairman and general manager of Beibu Gulf Port Group.

"We will strengthen cooperation with automakers, logistic companies and the maritime sector to enhance export efficiency and provide tailored, end-to-end logistics services for companies," Ma added.

Chinese automobiles have been well received in the Middle East in recent years. Chinese customs data shows that about 420,000 passenger vehicles were shipped to the Middle East in the first half of 2024, making it China's largest export market during that period.

"Seeing the market opportunity, our logistics company is enhancing export services and expects further growth this year. As routes from Beibu Gulf to the Middle East become more frequent, shipments from central and western China will become more efficient and accessible," said Li Dunfeng, assistant to the general manager of Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd.

