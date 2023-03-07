China willing to promote security, stability in Middle East: FM

Xinhua) 12:19, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to promote security and stability, be partner for the development and prosperity, and boost the unity and strength in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.

The minister noted that China and the Middle Eastern countries enjoy a long history of being good friends and partners.

In the first China-Arab States Summit held on Dec. 9, 2022, China and Arab states agreed to make all-out efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, which pushed forward the China-Arab friendly cooperation, Qin said.

He also mentioned the visit to China last month by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, during which the two sides agreed to deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and push the bilateral ties to a new level.

China supports the Middle Eastern countries in upholding strategic independence, and opposes external interference in Middle Eastern countries' internal affairs.

China will continue to uphold justice and support the Middle Eastern countries in seeking political settlement of the region's hotspot issues through dialogue and consultation, Qin said.

China fully respects the Middle Eastern countries as the masters of their own affairs, has no intention to fill the so-called vaccum, and will not build exclusive circles in the region, Qin added.

