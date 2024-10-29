Home>>
China urges ceasefire amid rising Middle East tensions
(People's Daily App) 15:40, October 29, 2024
China's foreign ministry on October 28 emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Middle East, calling for restraint following Israel's strikes on Iranian military targets.
