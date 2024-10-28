Ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in Middle East urgent: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The recent series of events in the Middle East once again underscore the urgency of a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when responding to a question regarding Israel's strikes on a series of Iranian military targets on October 26.
Lin said that China opposes the infringement of other countries' sovereignty and security, as well as the wanton use of force.
He added that the current situation in the Middle East is highly tense, and all relevant parties should avoid further escalating the overall security risks in the region.
Lin said that the international community, especially major influential countries, should effectively play a constructive role and create necessary conditions for easing the tense situation in the region.
