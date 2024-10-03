China urges preventing further turmoil in Middle East: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China calls on the international community, especially major countries with influence, to play a constructive role and avoid further turmoil in the Middle East, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
On Oct. 1 Beijing time, Israel launched ground offensive in southern Lebanon. In the early morning of Oct. 2, Iran launched military attack against Israel.
China is deeply concerned over the turmoil in the Middle East, said the spokesperson, pointing out that China opposes the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and opposes moves that fuel antagonism and escalate tensions.
China believes that the protracted fighting in Gaza is the root cause of this round of turmoil in the Middle East, and all parties need to work urgently for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, the spokesperson added.
