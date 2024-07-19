China provides action plans for global development: experts

Xinhua) 08:29, July 19, 2024

CAIRO, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China, as a responsible major country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has provided action plans for world peace and development, including the Middle East issue, Egyptian experts have said.

The experts made the remarks at a seminar on "China and Middle East Peace" in Cairo on Tuesday, which was held by the Egyptian think tank Global Forum for Future Studies (GFFS) and attended by Egyptian government officials, party leaders, and former politicians.

The initiatives proposed by China in recent years are aimed at achieving common development and peace among countries in the world, said Tariq Naseer, secretary-general of Egypt's Homat Al Watan Party and chairman of GFFS.

China's new development philosophy could help regional countries and people achieve development to deal with crises, Naseer stressed.

Noha Hader, a senior official for East Asian affairs at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign, Emigration and Expatriates' Affairs, said that China has always been committed to achieving development in the Middle East and improving people's well-being, which has laid a solid foundation for regional peace and stability.

Egypt is willing to work with China to resolve various crises in the Middle East, achieve peace, and stop war, she added.

"Development is an indispensable factor in achieving peace. Without development, there is no way to talk about peace and stability in the Middle East," said Mohammed al-Orabi, former Egyptian foreign minister.

Al-Orabi, also chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, added that China has played a very important role in promoting development, and Middle Eastern countries need to learn from China's wisdom and solutions.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang reiterated China's position and proposition on the Middle East issue, calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent the expansion of conflicts and effective implementation of the "two-state solution" to promote a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)