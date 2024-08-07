Chinese FM holds phone talks with Jordanian counterpart on Mideast situation

Xinhua) 08:56, August 07, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held phone talks with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi at his request, focusing on exchanging views on the situation in the Middle East.

Safadi said that the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has further escalated tensions in the Middle East and the situation is very dangerous, adding that Jordan believes that the escalation of the conflict will not benefit any side, but only result in multiple losses.

He noted that the international community should take immediate action to avoid the escalation of the conflict, stop violations of international law, achieve a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, and ultimately achieve the independence of Palestine as a sovereign state through the two-state solution.

Noting that China has always maintained an objective and fair position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict issue, Safadi said that Jordan is willing to maintain communication with China and expects and believes that China will play a more important role in promoting a ceasefire and stopping the war.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the assassination, which has violated the basic norms of international relations, infringed on Iran's sovereignty, undermined the ceasefire negotiation process in Gaza, and led to further escalation of the regional situation.

He pointed that the key to avoiding the deterioration and escalation of the situation is to achieve a full and permanent ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and the international community should make a more consistent voice on this issue and form a joint force.

Speaking highly of Jordan's important role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and achieving peace in the Middle East, Wang said that China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with Jordan to jointly promote relevant parties to proceed from the overall peace situation, refrain from taking actions that escalate the situation, and resume ceasefire negotiations as soon as possible.

China will continue to stand firm with Arab countries, support all efforts that are conducive to achieving a permanent and full ceasefire in Gaza, avoid further escalation of conflicts and confrontations, and promote the easing of the situation in the Middle East as soon as possible, Wang added.

