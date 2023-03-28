Xi says China ready to contribute more to Middle East peace, development

Xinhua) 14:18, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to make all-out efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era and contribute more to peace, stability and development in the Middle East, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks during his phone talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to implement the outcomes of his state visit to Saudi Arabia, the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit last year, and continue to firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, Xi said.

The Chinese side also stands ready to expand practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges with Saudi Arabia, and push for greater development of China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)