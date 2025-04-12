Islamic University of Gaza becomes shelter after Israeli bombardment

Xinhua) 11:40, April 12, 2025

Tents are seen at the Islamic University of Gaza, which was damaged by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City, April 11, 2025. The Islamic University of Gaza, one of the largest universities in the Gaza Strip, now has turned into a shelter for hundreds of Palestinian families. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Displaced Palestinian children are seen at the Islamic University of Gaza, which was damaged by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City, April 11, 2025.

Displaced Palestinians are seen at the Islamic University of Gaza, which was damaged by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City, April 11, 2025.

Displaced Palestinians are seen at the Islamic University of Gaza, which was damaged by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City, April 11, 2025.

Displaced Palestinian children are seen at the Islamic University of Gaza, which was damaged by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City, April 11, 2025.

A displaced Palestinian carries materials at the Islamic University of Gaza, which was damaged by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City, April 11, 2025.

A displaced Palestinian child runs at the Islamic University of Gaza, which was damaged by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City, April 11, 2025.

