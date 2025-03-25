Violent escalation, aid blockade prompt UN staff reduction in Gaza

Xinhua) 08:50, March 25, 2025

This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the rubble of buildings damaged by an Israeli shelling in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

The UN chief renews his urgent call for the restoration of ceasefire to bring an end to the anguish in Gaza, but Israeli officials have indicated they intend to continue their military activities.

UNITED NATIONS, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Following the killing of hundreds of civilians, including UN staff, and the aid blockade, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to reduce staff in the Gaza Strip, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General has taken the difficult decision to reduce the United Nations' footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar and our concern over the protection of civilians intensifies," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, at a daily press briefing.

"The United Nations is not leaving Gaza," Dujarric said. "We remain committed to continuing to provide aid that civilians depend on for their survival and protection."

The spokesman said about 30 percent of the 100 international staff in Gaza, or about 30 people, were being withdrawn. Overall, there are about 13,000 UN personnel in Gaza, the bulk of them working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and most of them are national staff.

Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on March 22, 2025. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

"Based on the information that is currently available, the strikes hitting a UN compound in Deir Al Balah on (Wednesday) were caused by an Israeli tank shell," he said.

The strikes claimed the life of a UN colleague from Bulgaria and left six others, from France, Moldova, North Macedonia, Palestine and the United Kingdom, with severe injuries, some of them life-altering, according to Dujarric.

The spokesman told reporters that the UN compound's location was well known to Israeli forces. The secretary-general strongly condemns these strikes and demands a full, thorough and independent investigation into this incident.

Dujarric stressed that all parties must always comply fully with international law. Civilians must be respected, and they must be protected. The denial of lifesaving aid must end. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally.

"All states must use their leverage to stop the conflict and ensure respect for international law, by applying diplomatic and economic pressure and combating impunity," the spokesman said. "The secretary-general renews his urgent call for the restoration of the ceasefire to bring an end to the anguish."

However, Israeli officials have indicated they intend to continue their military activities in Gaza.

The aid blockade began more than three weeks ago when Israel cut off the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. It is the longest such suspension of assistance since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas raid on Israel.

Displaced Palestinian children are seen among temporary tents next to large piles of garbage in Gaza City, on March 21, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

The UN emergency relief coordinator, Tom Fletcher, said he continues to receive horrific reports from Gaza of more health workers, ambulances and hospitals attacked as they try to save survivors.

Dujarric said several casualties were reported after the surgical department of Nasser Medical Complex was hit and caught fire on Sunday. In Rafah, in southern Gaza, ambulances were reportedly hit in Tal Al Sultan, resulting in several casualties.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the United Nations and humanitarian partners continue to face constraints in providing health services.

"Our partners called for the entry of additional emergency medical teams into Gaza to help health workers already on the ground who are exhausted and, of course, overwhelmed," OCHA said.

