UN chief saddened by death of staff member in Israeli attacks on Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, March 19 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply saddened and shocked" by the death of a UN staff member during the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, condemning all attacks on UN personnel and calling for a full investigation, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

A United Nations Office for Project Services personnel was killed and five others seriously injured after two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, were hit in the strikes, the UN and Gaza-based health authorities confirmed Wednesday morning. The Israeli military denied attacking the compound.

The locations of all UN premises are known to the parties to the conflict, who are bound by international law to protect them and maintain their absolute inviolability, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said.

Guterres strongly condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. He underscores that all conflicts must be conducted in a way that ensures civilians are respected and protected, Haq said.

"The Secretary-General stresses the need for the ceasefire to be respected to bring an end to the suffering of the people. Humanitarian aid must reach all people in need. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally," the spokesman added.

Israel has resumed its assault on Gaza since early Tuesday, killing more than 400 people and shattering a fragile ceasefire that took effect on Jan. 19.

Wednesday's deadly strike has brought the number of UN personnel killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 2023 to at least 280, according to the UN spokesman.

