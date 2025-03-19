Chinese envoy calls on Israel to renounce "obsession with use of force"

Xinhua) 15:04, March 19, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday urged Israel to "renounce its obsession with the use of force" and immediately cease military operations in Gaza, after the latest Israeli airstrikes killed hundreds of Palestinians.

"China regrets the harm done to the hard-won ceasefire and is gravely concerned about Israel's resumption of hostilities in Gaza. We strongly condemn this," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

"Military means is not the way to solve the Palestinian-Israeli issue," he stressed. "The stark contrast between 15 months of bloody conflict and 42 days of ceasefire clearly shows that the indiscriminate use of force is not the right way to bring back hostages and may even put them at greater risks."

"Since the ceasefire agreement was reached, it should be fully and seriously implemented in good faith, and no attempt should be made to alter or undermine it midway," Fu said.

Meanwhile, China strongly opposes the weaponization and politicization of humanitarian aid, he said, adding that the use of humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip violates international law, especially international humanitarian law.

Fu urged Israel, as the occupying power, to fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law and immediately restore full humanitarian access to Gaza.

China, he said, supports the Gaza recovery and reconstruction plan jointly initiated by Egypt and other Arab states, and supports an early launch of reconstruction underpinned by the principle of Palestinians governing Palestine, whereby the Palestinian people can rebuild their homes in their own territory.

The Chinese ambassador also expressed his concern about what he called "a dangerous sign" in the region facing multiple challenges.

"For some time now, we have witnessed a dangerous sign in the Middle East. As the international rule of law and international order are violated and undermined, the law of the jungle seems to reign. This is worrisome and concerning," he said.

Fu called on the Security Council, as the primary body for maintaining international peace and security, to put a prompt end to such chaos, and take further actions to bring about a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, restore peace in the Middle East, and achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)