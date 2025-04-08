People protest against ongoing Israeli assaults on Gaza Strip in Syria

Xinhua) 08:23, April 08, 2025

People take part in a protest against ongoing Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip, in downtown Damascus, Syria, on April 7, 2025. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People take part in a protest against ongoing Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip, in downtown Damascus, Syria, on April 7, 2025. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People take part in a protest against ongoing Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip, in downtown Damascus, Syria, on April 7, 2025. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)