Blockade on polio vaccines into Gaza poses threat: health authorities

Xinhua) 08:41, April 07, 2025

A displaced Palestinian child is seen at a school-turned shelter in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

GAZA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli authorities have blocked the entry of polio vaccines into the Gaza Strip, posing a serious threat to public health, the Gaza-based health authorities said on Sunday.

In a press statement, the health authorities described the move as "an indirect targeting" of children in Gaza, warning that 602,000 children face the risk of permanent paralysis and chronic disability if vaccines are not made available.

The statement noted that the vaccine blockade jeopardizes the results of a seven-month-long campaign against the disease and could result in "serious and catastrophic" consequences for the already strained health sector, as well as for the social and economic conditions in the enclave.

The Gaza Strip reported its first polio case in 25 years in August 2024. Following that, two rounds of polio vaccination campaigns were held in the territory in cooperation with UN agencies.

Health officials called on international organizations and relevant authorities to exert pressure on Israel to allow the entry of vaccines and ensure safe distribution channels across the Gaza Strip.

According to a separate statement from the health authorities, Yousef Abu al-Rish, an official at the health authorities, said the health and humanitarian situation in the enclave has reached "dangerous and catastrophic" levels.

He said that 59 percent of essential medicines and 37 percent of medical supplies are currently unavailable, and emphasized the urgent need for oxygen to sustain medical care for patients and the wounded.

He added that 13,000 patients require medical treatment outside the Gaza Strip, and that restrictions on food entry are worsening malnutrition, increasing the risk of child deaths.

"Fifty-two children have died during the war due to malnutrition," Abu al-Rish said. "Without immediate intervention, more lives will be at risk."

