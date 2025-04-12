Preservation meets progress: China's geoparks gain world recognition

April 12, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2023 shows a view of the Kanbula National Geopark in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo by Yangel Dongrub/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Two geological wonders from China have been designated UNESCO Global Geoparks, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration announced on Friday. With these additions, China now boasts 49 UNESCO-recognized geoparks, more than any other countries in the world.

The geoparks, one named Kanbula in northwest China's Qinghai Province, a high-altitude marvel and the other a prehistoric "dinosaur kingdom" named Yunyang in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, exemplify China's commitment to harmonizing geological conservation with cultural and ecological sustainability.

Nestled on the northeastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Kanbula National Geopark spans roughly 3,149 square kilometers with striking fiery-red Danxia landforms, towering jagged peaks, hidden caves and emerald lakes. Beyond its visual splendor, the park's true value lies beneath the surface, serving as a premier location for geoscientific research and public science education.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows a view of the Kanbula National Geopark in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo by Yangel Dongrub/Xinhua)

Culturally, Kanbula is the heartland of Tibetan Regong arts and Huangnan Tibetan opera, both UNESCO-listed intangible cultural heritages.

In recent years, Qinghai forestry and grassland authorities have boosted geoscience education through new museums and public programs to protect geological heritage.

"At Kanbula geopark, we learned geology beyond textbooks through hands-on specimen collection and observation," said a student on a research trip.

Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, home to Kanbula, will leverage the UNESCO Global Geopark status to boost eco-tourism, creating a new Qinghai cultural landmark while balancing ecological, social and economic benefits, according to the local government.

In stark contrast to Kanbula's highland grandeur, Yunyang Geopark in Chongqing's Three Gorges region unveils a prehistoric saga. The 2014 discovery of dinosaur fossils by a local youth initiated years of excavation that uncovered the world's largest Jurassic fossil wall, measuring 150 meters in length and 6 to 10 meters in height.

Covering approximately 1,124 square kilometers, Yunyang Geopark is renowned for its rich dinosaur fossils and dramatic karst landforms. The fossils found here are of global scientific importance, as they contribute valuable insights into the evolutionary history of dinosaurs during the Middle Jurassic period, particularly in its early phase.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the scenery in the Yunyang Geopark in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua)

With ongoing development of dinosaur-themed popular science bases and animation parks, Yunyang is bringing dinosaur culture to life through innovative integration of scientific preservation and cultural tourism, using VR and AR to immerse visitors with its 165-million-year-old heritage.

Local officials said that Yunyang will enhance its nature reserves system focusing on national parks, nature reserves and supplementary nature parks. This initiative aims to enhance geological conservation and ecological restoration, and further raise public awareness of protecting natural resources and the environment.

For decades, China has been actively working to protect its geological heritage and natural landscapes and develop protection and utilization models that integrate local characteristics. These efforts have garnered international recognition for the country.

Currently, there are 229 UNESCO Global Geoparks worldwide. The designations align with China's vision of achieving a "modernization of harmony between humanity and nature," and both geoparks embody UNESCO's mandate to foster protection, education and sustainable development.

