Chinese vice premier, U.S. treasury secretary hold video call on economic issues

Xinhua) 09:06, February 22, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is also Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, held a video call Friday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on bilateral important economic issues.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the implementation of consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks, and on important issues between China and the United States in the economic field.

Both sides recognized the significance of bilateral economic and trade relations, and agreed to maintain communication on issues of respective concern.

The Chinese side also expressed serious concerns over recent U.S. additional tariffs and other restrictive measures against China.

