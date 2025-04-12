China, ASEAN building closer community with shared future: report

Xinhua) 10:56, April 12, 2025

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China-ASEAN cooperation has become the most successful and dynamic model of regional collaboration in the Asia-Pacific, paving the way for new strides toward building an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, according to a report released Friday by Xinhua Institute, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency.

China and ASEAN can leverage China's high-standard opening-up to build an upgraded Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), said the report, which was titled "RCEP and the Vision of the Maritime Silk Road: New Frontiers for China-ASEAN Cooperation."

With a middle-income population exceeding 400 million, China offers a vast and growing market for ASEAN goods and services, allowing distinctive ASEAN products to become more deeply embedded in China's consumption chains. At the same time, this dynamic will stimulate demand in ASEAN for Chinese electromechanical products and related services, generating mutual market benefits, it noted.

To further unlock the region's economic potential and enhance its global influence, China and ASEAN need to steadily advance the expansion and upgrading of regional rules and standards, the report said.

The two sides also need to promote high-quality integrated development of regional connectivity and industrial and supply chains, it said, noting that greater cross-border coordination in infrastructure development will significantly improve logistics efficiency and enhance the resilience of regional supply chains.

They should concentrate on key sectors such as new energy, electronic information and advanced manufacturing to foster cross-border industrial clusters, the report said.

It urged the two sides to pursue deeper collaboration in emerging and strategic sectors such as smart manufacturing, new energy storage and equipment production, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Such cooperation will help both sides reach the upper end of global value chains while promoting the development and expansion of regional value chains, it said.

China and ASEAN are also advised to deepen people-to-people exchanges to strengthen the public foundation for cooperation through further expanding two-way student mobility, deepen joint think tank collaboration, and align talent development, academic research, and regional development strategies.

The two sides can make efforts to further expand visa-free entry policies, streamline visa and border control procedures, and introduce additional measures to facilitate people-to-people mobility, it said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)