Sino-ASEAN ties dynamic, fruitful

11:15, April 09, 2025 By Zhao Jia ( China Daily

A Lane Xang electric multiple unit train of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane on April 2. (Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)

China has spoken highly of its relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, describing it as one of the most dynamic and fruitful examples of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large.

Speaking on Tuesday at a regular news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian reaffirmed China's commitment to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, bringing greater benefits to people across Asia and injecting more stability and hope into the world by building an Asian community with a shared future.

His remarks followed a recent article by the Valdai International Discussion Club, a Russian think tank, which noted that China and ASEAN are emerging as new centers of influence in East Asia and emphasized that their relationship carries profound significance not only for Asia, but also for the broader international community.

Lin said that since the establishment of dialogue relations over 30 years ago, China and ASEAN have forged a cooperation path that is "firm, steady and vibrant".

China and ASEAN have been each other's largest trading partner for five consecutive years. In 2024, bilateral trade reached 6.99 trillion yuan ($953 billion).

The China-ASEAN Free Trade Area is the first free trade area negotiated and established by China and also the first one in ASEAN. In October last year, both sides agreed to accelerate work involving legal reviews and domestic procedures to promote the signing of the 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area upgrade protocol in 2025.

"China-ASEAN relations vividly illustrate China's long-standing principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and its commitment to fostering good-neighborliness and friendship," Lin said, adding that political mutual trust and the integration of interests between China and its neighbors have continued to deepen.

According to Lin, China has reached consensus on building a community with a shared future with 17 neighboring countries and signed Belt and Road cooperation agreements with 25 neighboring countries. China is also the largest trading partner of 18 countries in its neighborhood.

Lin cited flagship Belt and Road projects such as the China-Laos Railway and Vietnam's Hanoi Metro Line 2 as examples of initiatives delivering tangible benefits to local communities, saying that digital empowerment and green development have become emerging areas of collaboration.

He added that regional cooperation mechanisms, including those for East Asia cooperation, Lancang-Mekong cooperation, China-Central Asia cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, have played a vital role in advancing regional economic integration.

"In the big family of Asia, China will continue to be a good neighbor, act with sincerity, pursue mutual benefit, and uphold openness and inclusiveness," the ministry spokesman said, pledging that the nation will remain rooted in the region and continue to contribute to the region's development.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)