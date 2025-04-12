China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum highlights cooperation toward common development

Wong Chun Wai, chairman of Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), delivers a speech at the China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of major media and think tanks from China and the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in the Malaysian capital here on Friday for the China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum to discuss and promote common development.

Under the theme "Strengthening ASEAN-China Cooperation," participants called for joint efforts to tell the success stories of cooperation between China and ASEAN.

In his opening speech, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof reaffirmed his country's unwavering commitment to "a cohesive ASEAN-China partnership that will contribute to regional stability and global economic resilience."

He spoke highly of the forum as an invaluable platform for the exchange of ideas among the media and think tanks, noting their pivotal role in bridging perspectives, informing policy and promoting regional harmony in this complex era.

"Good neighbors wish each other well," Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying in his keynote remarks.

It is the shared aspiration of the people of China and ASEAN countries to work together as partners and move forward together, he said.

"China and ASEAN countries are vital forces in the Global South. China-ASEAN relations have, in recent years, transcended the bilateral sphere, gaining profound significance in Asia and exerting a global impact," said Lyu.

He added that media and think tanks must amplify the call for jointly building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home and generate new momentum for building an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

In his video remarks, Ouyang Yujing, Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, said President Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for humankind offers a Chinese solution to addressing global challenges and creating a better future for humanity.

"I hope our friends from the media and think tanks will actively share the stories of China-Malaysia and China-ASEAN cooperation, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

Wong Chun Wai, chairman of Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), said strengthening civilizational exchanges between ASEAN and China, which share a vibrant cultural landscape, would help set an example for unity and cooperation among Global South countries, and strengthen the connection and mutual respect among them.

Wong also called for greater media and think tank cooperation between ASEAN and China in areas such as the use of artificial intelligence in mass media practices.

During the forum, participants called on the media and think tanks of China and ASEAN to strengthen coordination, embrace the technological revolution, seize new opportunities and address emerging challenges in jointly striving for shared prosperity and development.

Co-hosted by China's Xinhua News Agency and Bernama, the forum brought together approximately 260 representatives from more than 160 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies and enterprises across ASEAN countries and China.

The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, presented a report titled "RCEP and the Vision of the Maritime Silk Road: New Frontiers for China-ASEAN Cooperation" at the forum.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof delivers a speech at the China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 11, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

The China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum is held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

