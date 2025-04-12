Xinhua research report on new frontiers for China-ASEAN Cooperation published in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, on Friday issued a report in Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, titled "RCEP and the Vision of the Maritime Silk Road: New Frontiers for China-ASEAN Cooperation."

Comprising three chapters, the report features vivid cases and detailed data on the accomplishments achieved by China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under the two frameworks of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

It analyzes the opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in regional economic integration, and puts forward the vision of working toward a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

According to the report, China and ASEAN have worked together to align the development of the Maritime Silk Road with RCEP, creating a model that departs from traditional trade and investment frameworks and one that is more equitable, mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.

This collaboration has effectively strengthened regional trust, enhanced the region's international influence, and reinforced the resilience and integration of regional industrial and supply chains, thereby contributing to the improvement of the global economic governance system.

The report points out that in the context of slowing global economic recovery and rising cumulative risks, China-ASEAN cooperation not only promotes regional socio-economic development but also integrates broader markets, greater production capacity, and a wider range of sectors.

Such expanded cooperation will inject greater stability and fresh momentum into the global economy, contributing to developing a universally-beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

The report said that China and ASEAN are well-positioned to seize historic opportunities, strengthen strategic alignment, stay attuned to global trends, overcome disruptions, share opportunities and jointly foster prosperity. These efforts will translate the comprehensive strategic partnership into tangible outcomes, pave the way to build an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, and jointly create a brighter future for the Asia-Pacific region.

The report was unveiled during the China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum.

The forum, with the theme of "Strengthening ASEAN-China Cooperation," was jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency and Malaysian National News Agency.

The event gathered over 260 participants from 160 media organizations, think tanks, government departments and enterprises across China and ASEAN countries.

