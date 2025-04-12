China-ASEAN cooperation yields fruitful, win-win results: report

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Regional cooperation between China and ASEAN has yielded fruitful results and win-win benefits under the dual impetus of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Maritime Silk Road initiative, according to a report released Friday by Xinhua Institute, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency.

As the world's largest free trade agreement, the RCEP has structurally deepened regional economic integration through institutionalized trade and investment facilitation and regulatory coordination, said the report titled "RCEP and the Vision of the Maritime Silk Road: New Frontiers for China-ASEAN Cooperation."

In the three years since the RCEP took effect, the level of trade liberalization and the scale of goods trade between China and ASEAN have steadily increased, the report said, adding that China and ASEAN remained each other's largest trading partner for the fifth consecutive year in 2024.

Official data has shown that the zero-tariff coverage rate between China and ASEAN has remained above 65 percent. In 2024, bilateral trade in goods reached 982.34 billion U.S. dollars, marking a year-on-year growth of 7.8 percent.

In particular, trade in intermediate goods between China and ASEAN has risen to 67 percent of total trade volume since the RCEP entered into force, which indicates the formation of a more closely integrated and resilient production and supply chain network between the two sides, the report said.

Institutional innovations in bilateral investment, including the RCEP's negative list approach and efficient dispute resolution mechanism, have markedly boosted regional investment activity, according to the report.

In the two years following the RCEP's entry into force, China's stock of direct investment in ASEAN grew at an average annual rate of nearly 12 percent, while ASEAN's actual investment in China remained above 10 billion U.S. dollars annually from 2021 to 2023, with an average annual growth rate exceeding 10 percent.

China-ASEAN cooperation in jointly advancing the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road has also delivered fruitful outcomes with numerous infrastructure projects having been steadily advanced, which has effectively driven urban development and improved livelihoods in participating countries, according to the report.

The report listed some notable examples in infrastructure cooperation, including Cambodia's first expressway -- the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, Vietnam's first urban light rail line -- the Cat Linh-Ha Dong Line, Laos's first standard-gauge modern railway -- the China-Laos Railway and Indonesia's, as well as Southeast Asia's, first high-speed railway -- the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway.

"These landmark projects have successively entered into operation, significantly advancing local economic and social development," said the report.

In addition, a range of "small yet smart" livelihood projects, including cooperation on talent training, disaster relief and poverty reduction, have made steady progress, improving the livelihoods of people across the region and contributing to poverty alleviation and job creation in ASEAN countries.

As China-ASEAN cooperation is more equitable, mutually beneficial, and genuinely win-win, it has strengthened regional trust, enhanced the region's global standing, improved industrial and supply chain integration and resilience, and made a meaningful contribution to advancing global economic governance, the report said.

