Chinese FM meets director general of IAEA

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in the face of rising unilateralism, power politics and bullying, the international community must present a unified voice.

Otherwise, Wang warned, the world will fall back into the law of the jungle, and most small and medium-sized countries will bear the brunt.

He said that the original intention of the United Nations (UN) was to maintain a just international order and safeguard the sovereign equality of all countries, so it should take the lead to make its position clear and play its due role.

As an important member of the UN system, the IAEA shoulders the important mission of safeguarding the basic norms governing international relations, promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and preventing nuclear proliferation, Wang said.

He said China hopes that the IAEA will continue to uphold objectivity, neutrality and professionalism in properly handling issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue, U.S.-Britain-Australia nuclear submarine cooperation, and the ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water.

Grossi said that China is a force for stability in a volatile world since it firmly supports the status and role of the UN and its agencies.

The IAEA attaches importance to cooperation with China and appreciates China's achievements in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Grossi said, expressing willingness to deepen cooperation with China in an all-round way and properly handle the Iranian nuclear issue and other relevant hotspot issues.

