China-ASEAN partnership vital for regional prosperity, say Malaysian officials

Xinhua) 10:18, April 12, 2025

People participate in a Chinese calligraphy competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Solid relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are vital in ensuring regional prosperity in the face of geopolitical challenges and economic disruptions, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said here Friday.

In his opening speech at the ASEAN-China Media and Think Tank Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Fadillah emphasized that collaboration through media and think tanks serves as a bridge for enhancing mutual understanding and fostering meaningful cooperation.

"In the era of economic uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, your efforts serve as a bridge for deeper mutual understanding and meaningful cooperation," he said, adding that media and think tanks play a pivotal role in bridging perspectives, informing policy, and promoting regional harmony.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof delivers a speech at the China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 11, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

"Furthermore, it provides a timely opportunity to strengthen people-to-people ties, ensuring that our cooperation is not merely transactional, but built upon a foundation of mutual trust, cultural affinity, and shared aspirations," he added.

"The world needs tangible ideas, practical solutions, and most of all, hope! Hope that different civilizations cannot just coexist but thrive together. Hence, your insights and contributions are crucial in shaping the future of ASEAN-China relations, ensuring that our partnership remains dynamic, forward-looking, and impactful," he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil noted the importance of coordination and cooperation in facing new challenges.

"The role of media in ASEAN-China relations is not passive, it is proactive. It can set the tone of our conversations, shape our perceptions, and lay the groundwork for deeper mutual understanding," he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)