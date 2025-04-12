China approves its first gene therapy for rare disease hemophilia B

Xinhua) April 11

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China has approved its first gene therapy for hemophilia B, an inherited bleeding disorder caused by the deficiency of the clotting protein factor IX (FIX).

The National Medical Products Administration has officially approved BBM-H901 (Dalnacogene Ponparvovec Injection) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe hemophilia B, Belief BioMed and Takeda China jointly announced on Friday.

The new gene therapy is developed and manufactured by Belief BioMed, a pharmaceutical company based in Shanghai. Takeda China is responsible for its commercialization in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.

This is the first hemophilia B gene therapy drug and the first recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) vector gene therapy drug developed and manufactured in Asia, marking a new milestone in China's gene therapy industry, according to the Shanghai Medical Products Administration and Shanghai Municipal Commission of Science and Technology.

"As the first hemophilia B gene therapy drug independently developed in China, BBM-H901 will provide a new treatment option for hemophilia B patients, which is expected to provide patients with an innovative treatment solution and help them return to a normal life," said Xiao Xiao, co-founder, chairman and chief science officer of Belief BioMed.

The drug, based on the rAAV vector, can deliver the optimized human coagulation FIX gene into the liver cells of patients. Then, using the host cell gene transcription system, coagulation FIX is continuously expressed and secreted into the bloodstream to promote blood clotting, according to the drug developer.

The new therapy has brought groundbreaking hope to Chinese hemophilia B patients, said Zhang Lei, professor at the Blood Disease Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and leading investigator of the drug's registered clinical study. With a single dose, the risk of bleeding and joint damage can be reduced, allowing patients to return to a normal life, Zhang added.

According to results from the Phase III clinical study released in December 2024, after 52 weeks of follow-up, participants had a mean annualized bleeding rate of 0.6. The average number of FIX infusions dropped from 58.2 per year before gene therapy to just 2.9 per year afterward. Twenty-one of the 26 participants experienced no bleeding events after treatment.

Belief BioMed said it will strive to accelerate the overseas commercialization process of the new therapy in the future, hoping to benefit more hemophilia B patients.

For hemophilia B patients, frequent bleeding can easily lead to damage to joint structure and function, resulting in a high disability rate. For a long time, patients could only rely on prothrombin complex concentrate or FIX as a replacement therapy.

"The traditional treatment of hemophilia B requires frequent intravenous injections, and the factor level fluctuates with the half-life of exogenous coagulation factors," Zhang said. "Some patients are also at risk of developing inhibitors, leading to reduced treatment effectiveness."

