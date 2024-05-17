China's Red Cross installs over 64,000 public defibrillators

NANJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China has installed over 64,000 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in key public venues in recent years, a health official said on Thursday.

The data was revealed at an event on public health held in the city of Liyang, east China's Jiangsu Province, and represents a significant surge compared to the previous count of 11,000 recorded in May 2021.

AEDs serve as life-saving medical devices designed to aid individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Mao Qun'an, an official with the National Health Commission said at the event that the Ministry of Education has designated more than 1,200 pilot schools for first-aid education, covering all levels and types of schools.

Mao said that more AEDs would be installed in densely populated areas such as airports, train stations, schools and tourist attractions, pledging more efforts to promote first-aid knowledge and skills among the public.

