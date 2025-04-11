Yichang advances green shipping with use of shore power

Xinhua) 09:55, April 11, 2025

A drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows staff members of the State Grid Yichang Power Supply Company inspecting shore power facilities at Zigui port in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

In recent years, Yichang in central China's Hubei Province has been promoting the use of shore power, which allows ships to connect to the local electricity grid while at port, instead of turning to diesel engines to generate electricity.

This can significantly reduce emissions from vessels, protect the ecological environment of the Yangtze River, and support green shipping.

As of March this year, the city has supplied a total of 50.4 million kilowatt-hours of clean shore power to 48,000 passenger and cargo ship trips.

Staff members of the State Grid Yichang Power Supply Company inspect shore power facilities at Zigui port in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 10, 2025.

Staff members of the State Grid Yichang Power Supply Company connect a vessel to shore electricity at Zigui port in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

