China's Antarctic station goes green with scaled new energy system

TAIYUAN, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Qinling Station in Antarctica launched a pioneering hybrid power system in March, integrating wind, solar, hydrogen and diesel energy, marking the completion of the country's first large-scale clean energy project on the continent.

The system was designed to use renewables to supply 60 percent of the station's power, and is expected to cut annual fossil fuel use by over 100 tonnes, underscoring China's push for greener polar research.

The station has installed 100-kilowatt wind turbines, 130-kilowatt solar panels, a 30-kilowatt hydrogen setup, and a 300-kilowatt-hour-capacity low-temperature battery, according to a member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team.

"This system signals a shift from fossil fuels to sustainable energy in Antarctic exploration," said Sun Hongbin, a leading polar energy scientist and president of Taiyuan University of Technology in north China's Shanxi Province.

The project, developed through lab simulations, real-environment tests and on-site trials, took shape in the university's polar environment clean energy lab.

Inside the lab, researchers replicated Antarctica's brutal conditions: temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius and winds hitting 60 meters per second. A simulation research cabin mimicked the station's living quarters, and outdoor chambers blasted artificial snowstorms.

"Extreme cold and gales are the biggest hurdles. Lab simulations improve equipment reliability and safety," said Dou Yinke, dean of the university's school of electrical and power engineering.

During windless, sunless periods, the system can power the station's 150-kilowatt maximum load for two-and-a-half hours. Its hydrogen units can also provide 30 kilowatts of nonstop electricity for 14 days during polar nights.

Sun emphasized the new system's dual benefits: slashed costs and protection for Antarctica's fragile ecosystem.

Despite the significant technical challenges in establishing clean energy systems in Antarctica, the recent accomplishment of Qinling Station achieving a 60-percent renewable energy utilization rate is noteworthy, according to Yaedong Kim, former president of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research.

Qinling Station, China's fifth Antarctic base, began operations in February 2024. Plans are underway to expand the model to China's other polar stations, and to adapt it to other harsh environments around the world.

