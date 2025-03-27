Industrial park microgrid launched for renewable energy use in east China

Xinhua) 10:30, March 27, 2025

NANJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- A microgrid project, the largest of its kind in east China's Jiangsu Province, began operations on Wednesday as the country strengthens its efforts to promote the use of renewable energy to meet its dual carbon goals.

The project in the city of Changzhou features multiple cutting-edge technologies for the large-scale adoption of renewable energy in industrial parks.

The microgrid project spans an area of 370,000 square meters, with 1.61 megawatts of distributed photovoltaic panels and an energy storage capacity of 6,035 kilowatts installed, said Chen Liang, a staff member at the State Grid Changzhou Electric Power Company.

"It can provide stable and reliable green energy to buildings, workshops and electric vehicles within the industrial park," Chen said.

A microgrid is a small-scale power system composed of distributed energy sources such as solar and wind power, along with energy storage systems. It facilitates the consumption of electricity generated from new energy power plants nearby.

The microgrid project incorporates a range of innovative technologies, including energy collaboration, energy storage and vehicle-to-grid interaction, providing a technological solution for the development of green, near-zero-carbon industrial parks.

"We have developed a microgrid management platform that analyzes weather conditions, traffic flows and historical electricity usage data. This enables the microgrid to accurately predict energy demand, and optimize energy efficiency and operational costs," Chen said.

The project also features lithium-ion batteries, sodium batteries and aqueous metal batteries in its energy storage, exploring the collaborative operations of diverse storage devices.

"The integration of multiple energy storage technologies allows the system to ensure fast charging," said Sun Jinpeng, a technical expert on the project's energy storage equipment development team.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)