SCO members sign industrial cooperation deals totaling 4.8 bln yuan in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:11, April 11, 2025

Guests attend a signing ceremony during the China-SCO Conference on Industrial Cooperation for Sustainable Development in north China's Tianjin, April 10, 2025. The China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference on Industrial Cooperation for Sustainable Development is held here on Thursday. China will host an SCO summit this autumn in the northern city of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The China-SCO Conference on Industrial Cooperation for Sustainable Development, held in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, saw eight members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) sign cooperation contracts totaling nearly 4.8 billion yuan (about 665.82 million U.S. dollars).

Deals for a total of 18 projects were inked, focusing on key areas such as new energy, new materials, infrastructure, mining and petrochemicals.

Participants noted that SCO members have complementary advantages in the field of sustainable development, as well as huge potential for industrial cooperation, especially in the areas of infrastructure construction, energy and mineral resource development, the digital economy, and smart manufacturing.

Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, said that this event will be an opportunity to turn visions into reality, ushering in a new chapter of regional economic cooperation and sustainable development.

