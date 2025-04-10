Chinese premier chairs meeting with economic experts, entrepreneurs

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday presided over a symposium with economic experts and entrepreneurs to listen to opinions and suggestions on the current economic situation and upcoming economic work.

Although changes in the external environment have brought difficulties, the Chinese economy still retains multiple strengths, strong resilience, and immense potential, according to attendees of the meeting. They also put forward suggestions on coping with external challenges and promoting sustained economic growth during the meeting.

Li noted that under this year's relatively special situation, the country calmly and steadfastly responded to various risks and challenges, and maintained sustained economic recovery and growth in the first quarter.

At the same time, external shocks exerted pressure on the smooth operation of the economy, he said, adding that China is well prepared to address all uncertainties.

It is particularly crucial to ensure effective economic work in the second quarter and beyond, with sustained and intensified efforts across all tasks, Li stressed.

It is necessary to implement more proactive macro policies and introduce new incremental policies in a timely manner in light of the needs of the situation, he said, noting responding to uncertainties in the external environment with strong and effective policies.

China will make expanding domestic demand a long-term strategy and fully stimulate the vitality of all business entities, Li said.

Li hoped that entrepreneurs will proactively adapt to evolving circumstances to drive growth, strengthen and elevate their enterprises.

