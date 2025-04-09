China's top economic planner reaffirms support for private sector
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner, said Tuesday that it will accelerate the implementation of existing supportive policies and strengthen policy research and reserves to bolster the high-quality development of the private sector.
The NDRC said in a statement that it held a meeting on Tuesday with five private domestic companies, including ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and high-precision components and smart hardware maker Goertek, to solicit their opinions and suggestions on economic development as well as response to additional U.S. tariffs.
Zheng Shanjie, head of the NDRC, said at the meeting that the commission will refine its regular communication mechanism with private companies, listen to their feedback and assist them in overcoming difficulties.
Facing risks and challenges from abroad, including the additional tariffs imposed by the United States, China will steadily promote its reform and opening up and insulate the country against external uncertainties through internal certainties, Zheng said.
Representatives of the five companies expressed their preparedness for the additional U.S. tariffs, noting that they are actively adopting measures to cope with the situation.
As the country enjoys a stable domestic environment and a huge market, the entrepreneurs said they are confident in overcoming challenges and achieving better growth.
