China raises equity investment cap by insurance funds

Xinhua) 10:38, April 08, 2025

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's financial regulatory authority on Tuesday announced measures to raise the cap on equity investments by insurance funds.

The adjustment, outlined in a circular issued by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, aims to broaden investment channels for insurance funds and inject more equity capital into the real economy.

The circular encouraged greater support for equity investments in the country's strategic emerging industries and fostering new quality productive forces.

The administration said it will continue to refine regulations on insurance fund utilization to enhance the sector's role as a source of long-term, patient capital for the country's economic and social development.

