China's Central Huijin says it has full confidence, sufficient capability to maintain stable operation of capital market

Xinhua) 13:08, April 08, 2025

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Central Huijin Investment Ltd. (Central Huijin), a Chinese state-owned investment company, said Tuesday it has complete confidence and sufficient capability to maintain the stable operation of the country's capital market.

The company released a statement expounding on its decision to once again increase its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Monday.

With robust asset strength, abundant liquidity and smooth funding channels, Central Huijin has consistently played an important strategic role in ensuring the stability of the capital market, according to the statement.

The company emphasized its firm confidence in the long-term prospects of the capital market, underpinned by its positive outlook on China's economic future, and noted its full recognition of the current investment value of A-shares.

Central Huijin reaffirmed its commitment to serving as a stabilizer in the capital market and actively mitigating abnormal fluctuations. It would act decisively when needed, the company said.

The company will also steadily increase its holdings of various market-style ETFs, intensify its buying efforts and ensure a balanced investment structure.

