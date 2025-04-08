Chinese vice premier calls for risk prevention of flood, drought disasters

April 08, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a speech while attending a national video conference on flood control and drought relief work in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Monday called for all-out efforts to prevent the risks of floods and droughts, stressing the need to safeguard people's lives and property and maintain overall stability.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a national video conference on flood control and drought relief work held in Beijing.

He emphasized the need to strengthen risk awareness and bottom-line thinking, prepare in advance, and respond proactively in terms of disaster prevention and relief.

Zhang urged comprehensive inspections and rectifications of flood prevention measures to identify and mitigate risks effectively.

The vice premier highlighted the importance of strengthening disaster response capabilities, especially the timely relocation of individuals at risk, enhancing the accuracy of monitoring, forecasting and early warning systems, and making every effort to minimize casualties. Zhang also called for enhancing emergency rescue capabilities.

During the meeting, the vice premier stressed the importance of closely monitoring weak links, such as mountain floods and urban flooding, as well as ensuring effective responses to typhoon disasters and coordinated drought relief efforts to minimize disaster-induced losses.

