China issues over 734 mln USD of relief funds for disaster-affected people

Xinhua) 16:47, January 26, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday that 5.272 billion yuan (about 734.96 million U.S. dollars) of relief funds from the central budget had been fully distributed, benefiting 30.92 million people.

These funds are intended to support local governments in helping those affected by natural disasters to deal with living difficulties during the winter and spring seasons.

The ministry has also provided guidance and support to localities to better implement relief measures, accurately distribute relief funds and materials, and enhance the coordination of policy and resources.

Regarding the sharp temperature plunges expected over the next few days, the ministry said it would step up monitoring of disaster developments in various regions to ensure that every affected person stays safe and warm during the winter.

