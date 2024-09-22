China releases report on investigation into deadly building fire

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- A report on the investigation into a fire that killed 39 people in a commercial and residential building in east China's Jiangxi Province in January was released on Saturday.

The report, which was recently reviewed and approved by an executive meeting of the State Council, has identified violations from multiple parties.

It determined that the building's landlord had illegally undertaken rental operations in the building's basement and a cold storage facility was under construction illegally when the fire broke out.

The report has also made public details of several other violations, including major defects found in the building's fire prevention facilities, the presence of illegal educational training and hotel business operations, and the failure of relevant local authorities to perform their supervision and management duties.

The fire broke out at a complex in the city of Xinyu in Jiangxi on Jan. 24, killing 39 and injuring nine others, and causing direct economic losses valued at nearly 44 million yuan (about 6 million U.S. dollars), according to the report.

Ten people suspected of major liabilities in the case have been arrested, and 55 local public officials have been held accountable for their part in the incident, with most receiving the severe disciplinary action of dismissal from administrative duties.

Central authorities have also decided to issue intra-Party warnings to two vice governors of Jiangxi Province and one provincial-level official.

The investigation was approved by the State Council and carried out by a joint team led by the Ministry of Emergency Management.

