Working team sent to SW China following department store fire

Xinhua) 10:01, July 18, 2024

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management and National Fire and Rescue Administration said Thursday that they have dispatched a working team to southwest China's Sichuan Province following a fire at a department store.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a 14-story building in Zigong City. A total of 16 people have been killed.

Immediately after receiving the report of the accident, the two government departments have provided local authorities guidance on the investigation and rescue work.

The two departments have urged all-out efforts in search and rescue, treatment of the wounded and the investigation into the cause of the fire as soon as possible.

The rescue operation was completed as of 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to the local fire and rescue headquarters. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fire was caused by construction work.

Fire experts from across the country will also be sent to participate in the accident investigation, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)