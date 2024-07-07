Chinese vice premier stresses dike reinforcement amid flood control

Xinhua) 09:30, July 07, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, provides flood-control instructions at the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Saturday emphasized the need to strengthen dikes nationwide as vast parts of the country combat flooding.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while providing flood-control instructions at the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters.

Zhang urged the headquarters to promptly allocate rescue forces and relief materials to central China's Hunan Province, where a dike breach occurred on Friday afternoon.

Many areas of the country have experienced persistent heavy rains since the flood season began. Hunan, in particular, has seen its heaviest rainfall of the year, breaking historical records in some regions.

The breached dike is located in Dongting Lake, China's second-largest freshwater lake, which serves as a natural reservoir along the Yangtze River.

The headquarters must fully support local rescue efforts to prevent the breach from worsening and ensure timely repairs, Zhang said.

He also urged local governments in other flood-stricken areas to relocate affected residents immediately to prevent casualties.

Due to prolonged water erosion, relevant departments must intensify dike patrols and reinforcements to eliminate risks, Zhang said. He also called for the scientific and precise management over use of water conservancy facilities to help control floods.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)