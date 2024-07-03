Chinese premier urges unswerving efforts on flood control, disaster relief

Xinhua) 08:15, July 03, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, communicates with local emergency-response staff at a dike in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 1, 2024. Li inspected flood-prevention and control work in the city of Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

NANCHANG, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed remaining alert to risks, strengthening preparedness and working unswervingly on flood control, disaster relief and rescue work to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, as well as overall social stability.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when inspecting flood-prevention and control work in the city of Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, from Monday to Tuesday.

When visiting a hydrologic station at the confluence of the Yangtze River and Poyang Lake, Li highlighted the important role of forecasting and early warning in disaster prevention, urging efforts to strengthen interdepartmental joint consultation and improve the accuracy of forecasting.

Li was also briefed on the work on Yangtze River levee reinforcement and checked the storage of flood-control materials. When communicating with local emergency-response staff, he underlined the need to enhance the inspection and protection of embankments during harsh weather conditions and stockpile adequate materials.

At a geological disaster site in Bailu Town, in the city of Lushan, Li urged prioritizing disaster prevention in a period when landslides and debris flows occur frequently, and evacuating residents in areas prone to disasters promptly once dangers have been detected.

Li also presided over a meeting on flood control in the town of Bailu. Noting the frequent occurrence of extreme weather conditions this year, Li called for efforts to strictly prevent secondary disasters caused by heavy rainfall, investigate weak links in urban flood-control and drainage systems, and strengthen flood prevention on farmland.

He also urged giving full play to the role of water-conservancy projects in flood-control work, preparing adequate precautionary measures for extreme situations, and carrying out rescue work immediately in the event of disasters.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting on flood control in Bailu Town, Lushan City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 2, 2024. Li inspected flood-prevention and control work in the city of Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

