A step-by-step guide to applying for scholarships to study in China

People's Daily Online) 09:45, April 07, 2025

Thinking about studying in China but worried about high tuition fees? You're in luck!

In this video, Mahmud from Bangladesh shares his experience applying for scholarships in China as a full scholarship recipient at Sichuan University.

Want to know how to apply for scholarships, where to find official information, and how to prepare your application materials? We've got you covered with all the answers!

Source: Sichuan International Communication Center

