China's foreign exchange reserves remain above 3.2 trln USD for 16 months

Xinhua) 11:07, April 07, 2025

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves have remained above 3.2 trillion U.S. dollars for 16 straight months, official data showed Monday.

The reserves amounted to 3.2407 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of March, up by 13.4 billion dollars, or a 0.42-percent rise, from the previous month, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

The SAFE attributed the steady performance to the overall stability and continued recovery of the Chinese economy, the effect of existing and new policy measures, and progress in high-quality development.

