China records net inflow of cross-border capital in February

Xinhua) 08:48, March 18, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange market operated steadily in February, with a net inflow of cross-border capital, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Monday.

Last month, the net inflow of cross-border capital from the trade of goods reached 64.8 billion U.S. dollars, remaining relatively high compared to the same period in previous years, said Li Bin, deputy head of the administration.

Additionally, foreign holdings of domestic bonds and stocks increased by a net total of 12.7 billion dollars, according to Li.

In February, the foreign exchange settlement of Chinese banks showed a balanced trend, Li said. "Market expectations and transactions remained rational and orderly, with an overall balance of foreign exchange supply and demand in the domestic market," he added.

Looking ahead, he said the foreign exchange market will continue to operate on a stable trajectory, thanks to the country's proactive macroeconomic measures to boost consumption and investment, its commitment to high-level opening up, and the market's increasing resilience.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)