China's foreign exchange reserves rise to 3.23 trln USD

Xinhua) 16:46, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves reached nearly 3.23 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of February, up by 18.2 billion dollars, or 0.57 percent, compared to the end of January, official data showed Friday.

