China's foreign exchange reserves rise to 3.209 trln USD
(Xinhua) 16:29, February 07, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.209 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of January, up by 6.7 billion dollars, or 0.21 percent, compared to the end of December last year, official data showed Friday.
