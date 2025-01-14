China's cross-border receipts, payments by non-banking sectors hit record high

Xinhua) 16:59, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's cross-border receipts and payments by non-banking sectors hit a record high in 2024, an official with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Tuesday.

The cross-border receipts and payments by non-banking sectors increased by 14.6 percent year on year to 14.3 trillion U.S. dollars last year, Li Bin, deputy head of the SAFE, told a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)