U.S. reciprocal tariffs raise business concerns in Singapore: survey

Xinhua) 16:47, April 03, 2025

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Xinhua) -- More than two-thirds of members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) view the United States' so-called "reciprocal tariffs" as a greater business concern than existing measures, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Results of the survey, conducted by the AmChamSG in collaboration with BowerGroupAsia Singapore and PwC Singapore, were announced before U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the so-called "reciprocal tariffs," imposing a 10-percent "minimum baseline tariff" and higher rates on certain trading partners.

The survey found that over 70 percent of respondents anticipate a negative impact on their operations. Nearly half plan to pass increased costs on to consumers.

More than 90 percent of respondents believe the tariffs will harm the U.S. economy more than the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Singapore, and over two-thirds think the tariffs will have a generally negative effect on all economies.

Hsien-Hsien Lei, chief executive officer of the AmChamSG, said the findings reflect heightened uncertainty among businesses due to ongoing trade tensions.

"Even businesses that currently do not believe the tariffs will impact them need to exercise due diligence and closely examine their supply chains, including increased market costs, reduced competitiveness, and potential disruptions to vendors and suppliers, to ensure that they are fully prepared," she said.

The AmChamSG represents nearly 700 American and multinational companies with significant U.S. business interests.

