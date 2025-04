Trending in China | Qingtuan

(People's Daily App) 15:34, April 03, 2025

Qingtuan, a sweet green rice ball, is a traditional offering in the Yangtze River region during the Qingming Festival or Tomb-sweeping Day, which falls on Friday.

(Source: Kuaishou)

