China's Hunan sees over 14 mln visits during Qingming holiday

April 7

CHANGSHA, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province saw over 14.91 million tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, data showed.

The province registered around 9.41 million overnight stays and 5.51 million same-day visits during the holiday, according to the provincial culture and tourism department.

The total spending of visitors to the province is estimated to hit nearly 7.99 billion yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars) throughout the holiday.

The renowned tourist city of Zhangjiajie and the provincial capital of Changsha are among the province's most popular tourist destinations.

The Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the deceased and worship their ancestors. Many also spend the three-day holiday for leisure travel.

